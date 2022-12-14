Jack and the Beanstalk panto tickets in Bromley are available now!

Fe-fi-fo-fum, it's time for some festive fun! Jack and the Beanstalk the panto is growing further and further to the Churchill Theatre in Bromley for the ultimate magical adventure this Christmas! For centuries the world has adored this classic fairytale, and now you can witness it all in 3D!

About Jack and the Beanstalk panto

In this giant of a panto, our hero Jack finds himself doomed to sell his one and only trusty cow, however, when he is offered a handful of beans - magic awaits. Join Jack on his adventure as he climbs a gigantic beanstalk and comes face to face with a grumpy 3D giant who lives above the clouds in an attempt to outwit the giant and become rich beyond his wildest imagination.

Featuring heaps of special effects, audience participation and 3D wonders, Jack and the Beanstalk the panto is the perfect production to delve into the spirit of Christmas!

The cast and creatives of Jack and the Beanstalk panto

Jack and the Beanstalk is led by the masterful ballroom dancer and TV sensation Anton Du Beke as the protagonist Jack, joining him are Bromley panto legend Lloyd Hollett and West End performer Rhiane Drummond. Full creative information for Jack and the Beanstalk panto is yet to be announced.

Jack and the Beanstalk panto tickets are available now!

Watch Anton Du Beke lead the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk and fight the evil giant this festive period.