Dick Whittington and His Cat Tickets

The beloved tale of *Dick Whittington and his Cat* will be performed at the Hackney Empire this Christmas. Join Dick Whittington on an exciting journey with his cherished cat, where they will discover unexpected adventures filled with friendship, success, and love. Don’t miss the 25th anniversary of Hackney Wick’s epic pantomime. Book your tickets now for this purrfect festive treat for the whole family!

About Dick Whittington and His Cat

Hackney Wick’s pantomime presents a joyful reimagining of the classic tale of Dick Whittington. Dick Whittington lives a humble and noble life with his family until he decides to embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Along the way, he battles rats, falls in love, and finds himself on the path to becoming the Mayor of London. This story is sprinkled with extra panto magic, featuring an incredible cast, extravagant costumes, audience participation, and sensational song and dance numbers. This classic rags-to-riches tale is not to be missed—oh, no, it’s not!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Dick Whittington is loosely based on the four-time appointed London Mayor, Richard Whittington.

Although the name has been associated with Richard Whittington it’s also been said that Dick Whittington is based on 1610 London Mayor, Sir William Craven who had a similar story in his rise to being London Mayor.

Cast

** Sarah the Cook – **Clive Rowe

** King Rat –** Graham MacDuff

** Fairy Bowbells –** Beth Sindy

** Dick Whittington –** Kandaka Moore

** Tommy the Cat – **Kat B

** Alderman Fitzwarren –** Tony Timberlake

** Alice Fitzwarren –** Aryana Ramkhalawon

** Idle Jack –** Max Mirza

Creatives