Cinderella Bromley Panto Tickets

You shall go to the ball this Christmas with musical theatre star and television personality Brenda Edwards as The Fairy Godmother in the spectacular family pantomime, Cinderella. Brenda will be joined by comedian and ventriloquist John Kimmons as Baron Hardup, the hilarious Steven Dalziel as Buttons and the delightful Tia Gyngell in the titular role.

It's Worth The Watch

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Bromley audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes, and plenty of boos and hisses. Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters, and meets her Prince Charming. The clock is ticking, so book your tickets now!

Please Bear In Mind

All are welcome to Cinderella in Bromley, but the show is recommend from ages 3+.

Cinderella Bromley Panto Cast & Creatives

Main Cast