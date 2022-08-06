Arcola’s Siegfried tickets available for the Ring Cycle at Hackney Empire

The Grimeborn Festival grinds on towards the completion of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. After incredibly successful runs of Graham Vick and Jonathan Dove’s Das Rheingold, at the Arcola Theatre in 2019, and Die Walküre last summer at Hackney Empire the cycle comes to an end with a double bill of Siegfried and Götterdämmerung. Book your tickets now to complete the cycle!

Wagner’s Ring Cycle: Siegfried

Although it is a part of Wagner’s epic Ring Cycle, Siegfried is in itself a stand-alone story. Our hero embarks on a wondrous quest to learn fear, slay a dragon and rescue Brünnhilde as she slumbers, surrounded by enchanted flames, isolated on a rock. The story is laced with magic, dwarves and dragons. There are a few visits by the Gods in disguise and our hero even finds a guide in a magic wood bird.

Although the story of Siegfried is complete, it does continue in Götterdämmerung which plays each evening completing the Arcola double bill.

The Ring Cycle completes: Tickets for Arcola’s Siegfried on sale now

This double bill plays at Hackney Empire only twice so be certain to book your tickets now to aoid disappointment. Siegfried plays as the matinee performance of the double bill and is followed by an evening performance of Götterdämmerung. Book your tickets to both shows today!