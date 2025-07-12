Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Il Trovatore Tickets at the Royal Opera House, London

    Il Trovatore

    A devastating curse

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+.
    Running time
    2hrs 55mins
    Performance dates
    8 - 19 July 2025

    Next Available Performances of Il Trovatore

    TODAY is 21st May 2025

    July 2025

    Tags:

    OperaClassics TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies