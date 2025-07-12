Il Trovatore London tickets

Verdi’s opera of obsession and superstition returns. Playing a strictly limited run at the Royal Ballet and Opera House, book your official tickets today!

About Il Trovatore

In Verdi’s fiery drama of love, revenge, and destiny, two powerful men clash over one woman’s heart. The passionate troubadour Manrico and the ruthless military commander Count di Luna are locked in a bitter rivalry for the love of the noblewoman Leonora. Though Leonora’s heart belongs to Manrico, the jealous Count is determined to claim her—no matter the cost. As war erupts between their forces, tensions reach a boiling point, and the two rivals prepare to settle their feud in a deadly duel.

But behind the battlefield lies a dark secret that could change everything. Azucena, Manrico’s tormented mother, is haunted by a tragic past: years ago, seeking vengeance for the execution of her own mother by the Luna family, she abducted their youngest son. The twist of fate binds Manrico and the Count in ways they could never imagine. As the truth threatens to surface, Azucena must choose between revealing the secret or exacting her final revenge. The cost of love, loyalty, and vengeance may be more than any of them can bear.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Opera Gazet

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Bachtrack

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Limelight Magazine

Il Trovatore creatives