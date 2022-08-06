Arcola’s Götterdämmerung tickets available for the Ring Cycle at Hackney Empire

The Grimeborn Festival comes towards the completion of Wagner’s Ring Cycle. After incredibly successful runs of Graham Vick and Jonathan Dove’s Das Rheingold, at the Arcola Theatre in 2019, and Die Walküre last summer at Hackney Empire the cycle comes to an end with a double bill of Siegfried and Götterdämmerung. Book your tickets now to complete the cycle!

Wagner’s Ring Cycle: Götterdämmerung

Siegfried and Brünnhilde come to find they are both lost children of the Gods, the daughter and grandson of Wotan. In this final show of the Ring Cycle, Götterdämmerung, they become more and more isolated in a world that they cannot relate to, a world that is being torn asunder by fear and corruption.

They find themselves tested, their resolve, courage and love come under attack by the arch-villain Hagen. Soon enough it becomes clear that only through insight and sacrifice can they bring a conclusion to the flawed world they find themselves in. Brünnhilde initiates the end of an era and her self-immolation re-establishes a balance that enables renewal and a chance for a better future. The circle completes.

The beginning of Siegfried and Brünnhilde’s story is told at the matinee performance of Siegfried, the start of the Arcola double bill.

