    Offer Zorro the Musical Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Zorro the Musical

    Zorro swings into London for a limited run this Spring

    To Be Confirmed.
    2 April - 28 May 2022

    SEE IT IN STYLE - EXCLUSIVE PRICES AVAILABLE Valid Tuesday - Thursday performances 11 - 28 April 2022. Book by 24 April 2022

    What’s Opening In London Theatreland this month? (April 2022) 1/4/2022, 9am
    Full cast announced for Zorro the Musical 1/3/2022, 3pm

