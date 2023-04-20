Winnie The Pooh The Musical is coming to the stage!

Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation has been developed for the stage and will premiere Off-Broadway this Autumn at the Theater Row Studios. Perhaps the Hundred Acre Woods will head to the West End and join London’s current Disney musicals such as The Lion King and Mary Poppins. A new story complete with life-size puppetry is ready to bring A.A. Milne’s beloved characters to life live on stage.

About Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation

Produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions, renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller has developed and presented Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation. His company Rockefeller Productions created other family-friendly puppet shows such as Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Jonathan Rockefeller said the following about the musical:

“Disney’s Winnie the Pooh material is so incredibly rich, that after more than half a century, I doubt there is anyone who hasn’t been profoundly moved or feels a personal connection with the wonderful characters of Pooh. The question we posed ourselves when creating this intimate musical adaptation was, ‘How do we bring Pooh from the screen and onto the stage in an entirely fresh and new way, yet one that still pays homage to the deep canon of Winnie the Pooh iconography?’ The answer was easy… well, conceptually easy, in theory… we needed to create incredible, brilliant, and amazing puppetry that makes it impossible to believe the characters aren’t real. Audiences can expect their hearts will be captivated by the characters, and their imaginations will soar with these life-size puppets.”

Who will write the music for the Winnie the Pooh musical?

The production will have music from The Sherman Brothers (Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman). The Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriting duo are popular for having written the music for classics such as Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats and Bedknobs and Broomsticks. The brothers wrote the music for original Winnie the Pooh featurettes which make up the film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977).

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation synopsis

Head deep in the Hundred Acre Wood and discover Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin along with their best friends Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo and Owl. Get ready – a new adventure is about to happen!

Will there be a Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation West End transfer?

The new musical will have its world premiere at New York’s Theater Row Studios in October. The production is made in association with Disney Theatrical Productions who are known for taking their shows far and wide – with a great many having come to London. There has been no news or confirmation that Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation will be head to London’s West End. Keep an eye on our news page for further updates and theatre news.