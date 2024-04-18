Ushers: The Front of House Musical London tickets

Tickets please! The hilarious homage to the hardworking hosts, Ushers: The Front of House Musical, is making its much-anticipated return to the West End. Opening at The Other Palace after a nine-year interval, the showstopping comedy will play for a strictly limited run. Book your tickets now!

What is Ushers: The Front of House Musical about?

Step into the fictional world of 'Oops! I did It Again: Britney Spears Musical' and join the stagiest people in the theatre, the front of house staff. The theatre fanatics are often overlooked. They stand in the shadows as they greet audience members, show them to their seats and produce tiny tubs of ice-cream from their white plastic trays. Here the spotlight swings to the front of house, and on the programme sellers who dare to dream...

A preview performance of a new jukebox musical is due to take place, a three-year workplace romance is on the rocks, an untrained newbie is working her first shift, and the amorous manager is under pressure to cut costs. What could possibly go wrong?

Facts and critical acclaim

Everything Theatre hailed the show ‘A must see for lovers of musical theatre’ whereas London Evening Standard praised the ‘frisky songs, fast-moving book and colourful mockery of blockbusters and corporate flimflam.’

BBC comedy actor, and star of Gary Tank Commander, James Rottger penned the cheeky comedy. With reviewers claiming he ‘captured the spirit of the profession beautifully.’

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

Ushers: The Front of House Musical creatives

Director – Max Reynolds

– Max Reynolds Book and additional lyrics – James Rottger

– James Rottger Music – Yiannis Koutsakos

– Yiannis Koutsakos Lyrics – James Oban and Yannis Koutsakos

Ushers: The Front of House Musical cast

Casting to be announced.