Top Hat Tickets

Top Hat returns to London this winter, bringing vintage Hollywood glamour to Queen Elizabeth Hall. Directed by Olivier and Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), this dazzling new production revives the charm, wit and elegance of the classic musical. Featuring timeless songs by Irving Berlin and breathtaking choreography, Top Hat is the perfect winter escape.

About Top Hat

Romance and rhythm collide in Top Hat, a sparkling stage adaptation of the beloved 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Broadway star Jerry Travers arrives in London to headline a new show—only to fall head over heels for the glamorous Dale Tremont. A case of mistaken identity whisks them from London to Venice, through couture, chaos and moonlit dance numbers. Packed with wit, glamour and classic hits like Cheek to Cheek, it's musical comedy at its finest.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The stage adaptation’s 2013 West End premiere earned the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and was honoured with the Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out.

Based on the 1935 RKO film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers

Features classic hits including Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, and Puttin’ on the Ritz

Top Hat Creatives

Music and Lyrics : Irving Berlin

: Irving Berlin Based on : RKO’s Motion Picture

: RKO’s Motion Picture Stage Adaptation : Matthew White & Howard Jacques

: Matthew White & Howard Jacques Director & Choreographer: Kathleen Marshall

Top Hat Cast

Cast to be announced

Please Bear in Mind

This strictly limited run plays from Friday 12 December 2025 to Saturday 17 January 2026. Don’t miss your chance to experience this sparkling revival of a Hollywood classic with this brand-new production.