    Top Hat Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Top Hat

    Returning to London in a dazzling new production

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age guidance: For ages 8+. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2 hours and 30 minutes (approx)
    Performance dates
    12 Dec 2025 – 17 Jan 2026
    Content
    This production may contain depictions of smoking.

    Top Hat news

    5 Shows You Can’t Miss This Month #5Shows 1/10/2013, 12am
    Our #TicketTuesday winner Ann Fitzgerald LOVED Top Hat - read her review! 2/8/2013, 12am
    Andrew Lloyd Webber's Stephen Ward musical looking for a home 2/5/2013, 12am
    Irving Berlin’s daughter Linda Emmet to do Top Hat Q&A 18/1/2013, 12am

