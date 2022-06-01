Tickets for Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera now on sale!

This musical comedy satire will have you laughing until you cry. Tony! is coming to London’s Park Theatre for an extremely limited 5-week term. Tickets to this award-winning musical farce are expected to be in high demand, so be sure to book your Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera tickets now, whilst availability lasts.

This satirical retelling of Britain's first Pop Prime Minister is more than a little reckless. Once the frontman of the Ugly Rumours, a pacifist hippy, wannabe pop star transforms into a warmongering multimillionaire politician in the course of a few decades.

This seriously side-splitting story of tragic intrigue, power, romance and religion might not strictly follow the facts, but it’ll have you rolling down both sides of the party line.

With a cast of characters too big to believe, including Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alistair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein, Gordon Brown this is a weapon of mass distraction waiting to blow!

Don’t miss your chance to hum along to such tried and true classics as ‘Macro Economics’, 'Kill the Infidel' and the haunting ballad ‘I Never Did Anything Wrong’. This is a musical that’s truthfully like no other.

Tony! cast and creatives

Award-winning stand-up comedian, radio host and dancer Charlie Baker stars as pop Prime Minister Tony Blair. Kaye Brown plays Robin Cook. Brown has currently appeared in A Monster Calls, Follies and Miss Saigon. Adam Price (Privates On Parade, Hairspray) plays Neil Kinnock. Howard Samuels (The Glenn Miller Story, Tonight’s the Night, The Rocky Horror Show) is Peter Mandelson. Rosie Strobel (Do I Hear A Waltz, Romeo and Juliet, Candide) plays John Prescott.

Holly Sumpton (Groan Ups, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) plays Cherie Blair. Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon, Heathers The Musical) plays Princess Diana. Gary Trainor (School of Rock The Musical, Rothchild and Sons, Beautiful) plays Gordon Brown. Marisa Harris completes the cast as an ensemble member and understudy.Tony! The Rock Opera was written by 8 time British Comedy Award winner and 3 time BAFTA recipient Harry Hill. It features music and lyrics from prolific television and comedy music writer Steve Brown. The show is directed by Peter Rowe whose previous works include Boyband, Return to the Forbidden Planet and Songs From a Hotel Bedroom.

Costume and set design come from Libby Watson with light design from Mark Dymock and sound design from Andre T. The show is choreographed by Francesca Jaynes. Andreas Ayling and Aimee Woods are the production managers and Debbie O’Brien is the casting director.

Tony Blair musical tickets available now!

Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera comes to London’s Park Theatre for a limited 5 week run. Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.