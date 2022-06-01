Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera) Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera)

    Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera based on something less than the truth

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2 hr (including interval)
    Performance dates
    1 June - 9 July 2022
    Special notice

    Audience members are advised to wear a face covering throughout their visit (unless medically exempt) and observe social distancing. There are hand sanitiser stations throughout the building and contactless payment and ticketing is in place.

    Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with Park Theatre.

    Access
    There will be an Audio described performance on Saturday 25 June at 3pm with a touch tour at 2pm and a Captioned performance on Saturday 2 July at 3pm.

    Next Available Performances of Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera)

    TODAY is 30th April 2022

    June 2022 July 2022

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies