About Titanique The Musical
Ever wondered what really happened to Jack and Rose that unforgettable night? This beloved tale takes an unexpected turn when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour, captivating everyone with her powerhouse vocals and reimagining the ship’s most iconic moments and characters through her legendary songs.
Titanique is a unique musical adventure overflowing with nostalgia and comedy, packed with stunning performances and unforgettable numbers — plus sharp nods to ’90s pop culture and film. With the incomparable Queen Dion leading the way, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable voyage.
About the on stage photo opportunity
- The On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ticket is recommended for ages 14+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.
- No specific cast member can be guaranteed.
- Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking).
- In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos
- Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance.
- Your Photo Op will be post-show. You will recieve an email closer to the performance with further details.
Titanique musical cast
- Victor Garber / Luigi – Darren Bennett
- Céline Dion – Lauren Drew
- Cal – Rich Carson
- Ruth – Carl Mullaney
- Jack – Luke Bayer
- Rose – Hiba Elchikhe
- Molly Brown – Charlotte Wakefield
- The Iceberg – Tosh Wanogho-Maud
- Offstage Understudy – Freddie King
- Background Vocalist – Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya
- Offstage Understudy – Caitlin Tipping
Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography
By attending Titanique + On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member] (“the Event”), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography:
- Consent to Photography and Videography
By entering the Event premises, you consent to photography, audio recording, and video recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction for promotional purposes, including but not limited to use on websites, social media, press, and marketing materials by London Theatre Direct.
- Rights and Ownership
All photographs and videos taken during the Event are the sole property of London Theatre Direct. Attendees waive any rights to inspect or approve the final product or the use to which it may be applied.
- Use of Likeness
Attendees grant London Theatre Direct and its affiliates the irrevocable right to use their image, likeness, name, and voice captured during the Event for commercial, promotional, and editorial purposes in any and all media formats, now known or later developed.
- Opt-Out Procedure
We recommend customers do not purchase this ticket if they wish to opt-out and instead purchase a regular theatre ticket for a show. However, if an attendee does not wish to be photographed or recorded for this Event, they must inform the event staff upon arrival and make reasonable efforts to avoid areas where photography and videography are actively taking place. London Theatre Direct will make reasonable efforts to honor such requests but does not guarantee exclusion from all media.
- Third-Party Use
Photos and videos may be shared with sponsors, partners, or media outlets for further promotional use. By attending the Event, you consent to such third-party use.
- Minors
If minors are present, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must provide explicit consent for photography. A release form may be required at the point of registration or entry.
- Revocation of Consent
If at any time you wish to revoke your consent after the Event, please contact us here - https://www.londontheatredirect.com/email-us - with a detailed request. London Theatre Direct will assess the request and take reasonable action, though full removal of distributed materials may not be possible.