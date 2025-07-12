As part of our Big Summer Theatre Event, don't miss this Exclusive Titanique experience! Grab one of 30 tickets for the July 12th 3pm show — plus a VIP onstage photo with a cast member!

Please note, If you're looking to book a standard ticket for performances booking to 4 January 2026 then head to our Titanique page.

About Titanique The Musical

Ever wondered what really happened to Jack and Rose that unforgettable night? This beloved tale takes an unexpected turn when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour, captivating everyone with her powerhouse vocals and reimagining the ship’s most iconic moments and characters through her legendary songs.

Titanique is a unique musical adventure overflowing with nostalgia and comedy, packed with stunning performances and unforgettable numbers — plus sharp nods to ’90s pop culture and film. With the incomparable Queen Dion leading the way, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable voyage.

About the on stage photo opportunity

The On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ticket is recommended for ages 14+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.

No specific cast member can be guaranteed.

Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking).

In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos

Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance.

Your Photo Op will be post-show. You will recieve an email closer to the performance with further details.

Titanique musical cast

Victor Garber / Luigi – Darren Bennett

Céline Dion – Lauren Drew

Cal – Rich Carson

Ruth – Carl Mullaney

Jack – Luke Bayer

Rose – Hiba Elchikhe

Molly Brown – Charlotte Wakefield

The Iceberg – Tosh Wanogho-Maud

Offstage Understudy – Freddie King

Background Vocalist – Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya

Offstage Understudy – Caitlin Tipping

Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography

By attending Titanique + On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member] (“the Event”), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography: