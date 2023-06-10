Tickets for The Third Man are now available!

The Third Man by Graham Greene, which has previously been made into a film and published as a novella has now been reimagined into a musical at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

About The Third Man

Holly Martin arrives in post-war Vienna after an invitation from his friend and hero, Harry Lime, only to find out that Harry has been tragically killed in a car accident. He soon finds out that nothing he is told about Harry’s tragic demise makes sense. As Holly enters the world of black marketeers and military bureaucracy, ending in a dramatic chase through the Viennese sewers, the tension mounts as Holly attempts to find out what exactly did happen to Harry… and just who is The Third Man?

The creatives of The Third Man

This brand-new musical is written by George Fenton, whose work boast such theatre titles as Allelujah!, Mrs Henderson Presents and The Judas Kiss to name but a few. With lyrics penned by Don Black, perhaps best known for his previous collaborations with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, and directed by Trevor Nunn.

