Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer The Producers Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    The Producers

    It's a disaster, a catastrophe, an outrage!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+
    Running time
    2hrs 30mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    30 August 2025 - 21 February 2026
    Content
    Includes references to Adolf Hitler and NAZIS
    Access
    BSL Performance: 27th September 2025 at 7.30pm, 22nd January 2026 at 7.30pm, Captioned performance: 8th October 2025 at 7.30pm, 24th January 2026 at 2.30pm, Audio Described Performance:17th October 2025 at7.30pm, 4th February 2026 at 7.30PM

    Offer The Producers Ticket Offer Details

    Valid all performances 30 August 2025 - 21 February 2026 Book by 9am 6 March 2025.

    Next Available Performances of The Producers

    TODAY is 4th March 2025

    August 2025 September 2025 October 2025 November 2025 December 2025 January 2026 February 2026

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies