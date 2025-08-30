The Producers London tickets

Following a sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, the first major London revival of Mel Brooks’ The Producers transfers to the Garrick Theatre. Book your official tickets today!

About The Producers

Based on the classic cult film, the original Broadway production won a record twelve Tony Awards, and skewers Broadway traditions, taking no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

Convinced that you can make more money from a flop than a hit, Max Bialystock, a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer, and Leo Bloom, a timid accountant with dreams of grandeur hatch a scheme to produce the worst show ever conceived. After scouring the big apple for some seriously rotten ideas, “Springtime for Hitler” is born.

However, when their sure-fire disaster turns into an unexpected hit, chaos ensues. Featuring outrageous gags, dazzling musical numbers, and unforgettable characters (with inconceivably long names), The Producers is a laugh-out-loud spectacle that celebrates the absurdity of show business.

Facts and critical acclaim

At the 2001 Tony Awards, The Producers won 12 out of its 15 nominations, setting the record for most wins in history and becoming one of the few musicals to win in every category for which it was nominated. (The musical received two nominations for leading actor and three for featured actor).

The critically acclaimed 2024-2025 run at the Menier Chocolate Factory was a complete sell-out.

The Producers Creatives

Book - Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan

- Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan Music & lyrics - Mel Brooks

- Mel Brooks Original direction & choreography - Susan Stroman

The Producers Cast