You are cordially invited to join our Di, the People’s Princess, for the gig of a lifetime. Starring 5 of the country's best drag queens, and playing at HERE at Outernet for 5 nights only, book your official tickets to The Diana Mixtape today!

About The Diana Mixtape

The Diana Mixtape tells the story of a humble commoner (who just happened to be a Lady) in a concert like nothing you have experienced before with an all star cast, iconic fashion throwbacks and fierce choreography.

Featuring music originally performed by Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Jade, Katty Perry, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue and many more, this hilarious yet heartwarming musical gig is a guaranteed rollicking good time.

The Diana Mixtape cast