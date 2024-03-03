Visiting HERE at Outernet ## Welcome to Outernet London Outernet is an immersive entertainment district in the heart of London where communities come together to enjoy culture in breathtaking new ways. Outernet in London bring together the best content and latest immersive technology to create new experiences for music, arts, culture and creators. Visit Outernet to discover experiences worth sharing. ## About HERE at Outernet London Outernet London is home to two contrasting live venues. HERE at Outernet is a 2000 capacity underground venue featuring cutting-edge audio and video. It plays host to some of the biggest names in live music and DJ talent. The Lower Third is a grassroots performance venue showcasing the best emerging talent. Read more