    The Commitments Tickets at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley

    The Commitments

    Get ready for a night of feel-good celebration with The Commitments!

    44 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended content age 12+
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (including one interval)
    Performance dates
    26 September - 1 October 2022
    Special notice

    Recommended age for content 12+. Parental discretion advised.

    The Commitments Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (44 customer reviews)

    Ian Manning

    2 November 15

    A great last night I can't believe it's finished its run

    Sarah Brennan

    1 November 15

    Good value. Great seats. Great show.

    Next Available Performances of The Commitments

    TODAY is 5th July 2022

    September 2022 October 2022

