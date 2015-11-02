The Commitments comes to the Churchill Theatre!

A fabulously fun night out for all the family featuring over 20 of the greatest soul classics, including: I Can't Turn You Loose, I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Knock On Wood, Mustang Sally, Night Train, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Reach Out, Save Me, Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Try A Little Tenderness, Uptight, In The Midnight Hour and many more – The Commitments returns to the stage at Bromley's Churchill Theatre.

What is The Commitments about?

The Commitments is the story of a young working-class music fan, Jimmy Rabbitte, who shaped an unlikely group of inexperienced musicians into Dublin's finest ever soul band.

The musical follows two frustrated members of a synthesiser band who turn to the local music expert, Jimmy, for help. Jimmy places a classified advert in a music paper and auditions several wannabes before settling on the new lineup, The Commitments. The band gets to know each other and their instruments and holds rehearsals for their first gig. But, just when they start to make a name for themselves, the band falls apart! The singer has entered Eurovision, the saxophonist has leanings toward a career in jazz, and the backing singers are hooking up with the middle-aged horn player!

The Commitments cast and creative team

Roddy Doyle wrote The Commitments in 1986, which was later adapted from the original novel to a film in 1991. The musical, also written by Doyle, began previews in 2013.

Andrew Linnie directs the current production alongside Movement Director Denise Ranger, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor, Sound Designer Rory Madden, Set Designer Tim Blazdell, and Wardrobe Designer and Supervisor Alice Lessing. In addition, Alan Williams takes on the task of Musical Supervisor and Arranger.

The Commitments features a top-notch cast. James Killeen plays Jimmy Rabbitte, and Nigel Pivaro - best known for playing Terry Duckworth in Coronation Street - plays his Da. Other cast members include Ian Mcintosh, Stuart Reid, Ciara Mackey, Michael Mahony, Ryan Kelly, Connor Litten, Guy Freeman, Stephen O'Riain, Ronnie Yorke, Eve Kitchingman, and Sarah Gardiner. The Ensemble features Joshua Barton, Alice Croft, James Deegan, Colm Gleeson, and Maryann Lynch.

The Commitments tickets on sale now!

Based on the award-winning film, The Commitments is a celebration of soul, returning to tour the UK and Ireland.

The Commitments is on stage at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley from 24 September to 1 October 2022. So don't delay! Book your The Commitments tickets early to guarantee seats to this fantastic musical night out!

Reviews

‘The musical we’ve been waiting for. A sweet-soul, solid-gold, five-star blast – so good I almost wept’ Sunday Times

‘This hugely enjoyable show touches the sublime. Wonderfully funny’ The Daily Telegraph

‘Unstoppable fun.a big-hearted, big-night out’ The Times

‘A rip-roaring concert… gets the audience up on its feet’ Evening Standard