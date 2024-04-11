Sophie’s Surprise 29th London tickets

RSVP yes to this year’s most chaotic surprise party. Featuring Cirque du Soleil performers, you know that there will be more than just party banners hanging from the ceiling… Get ready for the craziest party of your life. But remember, don’t tell Sophie! Book your tickets now.

What is Sophie’s Surprise 29th about?

Imagine if Cirque du Soleil had sunstroke, Spice Girls never broke up and Les Misérables was rebranded Les Happyables. That is Sophie’s Surprise 29th.

Featuring world-leading performers from La Clique, The 7 Fingers, Cirque du Soleil, and more, Sophie’s Surprise 29th is tumbling into Underbelly Boulevard for its London debut. Expect Twilight fan fiction, death-defying circus feats and a pumping soundtrack at the craziest house party of your life.

So get in (to the Underbelly Boulevard) losers, Sophie is turning 29 and her friends are about to get the party started.

Sophie’s Surprise 29th cast