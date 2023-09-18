Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

    Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

    Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends makes its way to the West End!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 3+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

    Next Available Performances of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

    TODAY is 6th June 2023

    September 2023 October 2023 November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

    Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends news

    Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is coming to the West End 15/2/2023, 12.55pm

    Tags:

    MusicalConcertsAn Audience With...Days Out In London

    We use cookies