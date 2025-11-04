Six the Musical: Japan in the West End tickets

The critically acclaimed Japanese cast of Six the Musical perform in the West End for one week only! Ruling the Vaudiville Theatre for a strictly limited reign, book your official tickets to Six the Musical: Japan in the West End today.

About Six the Musical: Japan in the West End

Divorced! Beheaded! Live in the West End! From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take control of the mic, and their story.

Remixing five hundred years of her-storical heartbreak into a celebration of sisterly sass-itude, the six queens tell you what truly went down in Henry Henry VIII's courts. So, join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down! It’s a right royal treat.

It’s worth the applause

The Japanese cast have performed critically acclaimed, sold-out seasons in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

The Japanese cast’s last London run was completely sold-out.

Six The Musical has won two Tony Awards and two WhatsOnStage Awards.

Please bear in mind

This show will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

Six the Musical: Japan in the West End cast

Aragon - Sonim

- Sonim Boleyn - Meimi Tamura (specific dates)

- Meimi Tamura (specific dates) Boleyn - Maho Minamoto (specific dates)

- Maho Minamoto (specific dates) Seymour - Harumi

- Harumi Cleves - Airi Suzuki (specific dates)

- Airi Suzuki (specific dates) Cleves - Erika Toyohara (specific dates)

- Erika Toyohara (specific dates) Parr - Sora Kazuki (specific dates)

- Sora Kazuki (specific dates) Parr - Ruki Saito (specific dates)

Six the Musical: Japan in the West End creatives