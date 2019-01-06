Menu
    Rumpelstiltskin Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Rumpelstiltskin

    Watch the magic unfold in Rumpelstiltskin the Pantomime this Christmas at Park Theatre.

    23 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 8+
    Running time
    This show runs for 2 hours.
    Performance dates
    13 Dec 2022 - 14 Jan 2023.
    Special notice

    Finsbury Park station and the surrounding area can get very busy when Arsenal play at home. These days are highlighted on the schedule.

    Rumpelstiltskin Customer Reviews

    3 / 5 (23 customer reviews)

    Maggie

    6 January 19

    The show was amazing the costumes strin The show was amazing the staging,lighting,graphics, costumes and delivery of the story were a visual feast. So glad my granddaughter and I went to see it .Was one of the best Christmas presents I bought her.

    barbara laban

    5 January 19

    Great show, brilliant actors.

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyChristmasChildrenHot TicketsContemporaryLimited RunMatinee WednesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayPantomimeOff West End Theatre

