This Christmas the classic fairytale Rumplestiltskin makes its pantomime debut at London's Park Theatre. Presented by Offie Award Winners Charles Court Opera and Music Theatre. The show is a reimagined version of the timeless tale, reinventing the wheel of adventure. It is the ideal thing to have at the top of your Christmas list, so make sure to book your tickets for Rumplestiltskin.

The story of Rumplestiltskin becomes a panto

A classic tale from the famous Brothers Grimm, Rumplestiltskin has endured for 4000 years. It is an exploration into the consequences of greed, featuring one strange yet magical little man, one big traitorous man and an innocent woman caught in a weave of gold, who finds herself at odds in a mysterious and not-so-little game.

The cast and creatives of Rumplestiltskin

Charles Court Opera’s award-winning pantomimes are a Christmas staple in London. Producer John Savournin has written the script for Rumplestiltskin, whilst Musical Director David Eaton acts as the composer of music and lyrics. Casting is yet to be confirmed.

