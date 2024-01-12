Menu
    Rehab The Musical Tickets at the Neon 194, London

    Rehab The Musical

    Following a sold-out London run, Rehab The Musical is coming to the West End!

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    12 January 2024 - 17 February 2024
    Content
    This production uses Haze. Contains strong language, sexual references, and references to addiction and drugs

    January 2024 February 2024

