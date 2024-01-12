Rehab the Musical London Tickets

After a stint in The Playground Theatre last year, Rehab the Musical is checking in to West End’s Neon 194 in January 2024. A wildly-funny musical about a very serious issue, the addictive show tackles the subjects of mental health, fame and addiction, with warmth, compassion, humour and heart. Led by Keith Allen (Robin Hood, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story) secure your appointment to see Rehab the Musical now. Book your tickets today.

About The Show

The 90s, a time of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, dodgy bootcut jeans, and a prolific drug scene. Jaded singer, Kid Pop, is caught red handed in a drug fueled tabloid sting. Thankfully for the 26 year old star, a compassionate judge gives Kid the choice. He can swap his Union Jack vest and ripped trousers for a prision uniform, or he can check into a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It’s a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday, right?

Featuring some of the most irresistible and downright funny tunes, the West End transfer is packed with music, mirth and molly.

It’s Worth The Applause

The September 2022 run at The Playground Theatre completely sold out.

The production is written by a trio of multi-award winners who know a thing or two about the music industry! Grant Black has written songs for Craig David, Alicia Keys, RUN DMC and more. Murray Lachlan Youn secured a 1 million pound record deal at the height of the Brit Pop era, and Elliot Davis collaborated with James Bourne (Busted) on the Olivier-nominated Loserville.

Please Bear In Mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+

Rehab the Musical Cast and Creatives

Main Cast

Keith Allen (Robin Hood, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story)

Chritian Maynard (Miss Saigon)

Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six the Musical)

Jodie Steele (Heathers)

Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Treason The Musical)

Main Creatives

Director – Gary Lloyd

Writers – Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Eliot Davis