Rehab the Musical London Tickets
After a stint in The Playground Theatre last year, Rehab the Musical is checking in to West End’s Neon 194 in January 2024. A wildly-funny musical about a very serious issue, the addictive show tackles the subjects of mental health, fame and addiction, with warmth, compassion, humour and heart. Led by Keith Allen (Robin Hood, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story) secure your appointment to see Rehab the Musical now. Book your tickets today.
About The Show
The 90s, a time of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, dodgy bootcut jeans, and a prolific drug scene. Jaded singer, Kid Pop, is caught red handed in a drug fueled tabloid sting. Thankfully for the 26 year old star, a compassionate judge gives Kid the choice. He can swap his Union Jack vest and ripped trousers for a prision uniform, or he can check into a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It’s a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday, right?
Featuring some of the most irresistible and downright funny tunes, the West End transfer is packed with music, mirth and molly.
It’s Worth The Applause
- The September 2022 run at The Playground Theatre completely sold out.
- The production is written by a trio of multi-award winners who know a thing or two about the music industry! Grant Black has written songs for Craig David, Alicia Keys, RUN DMC and more. Murray Lachlan Youn secured a 1 million pound record deal at the height of the Brit Pop era, and Elliot Davis collaborated with James Bourne (Busted) on the Olivier-nominated Loserville.
Please Bear In Mind
This production is recommended for ages 12+
Rehab the Musical Cast and Creatives
Main Cast
Keith Allen (Robin Hood, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story)
Chritian Maynard (Miss Saigon)
Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six the Musical)
Jodie Steele (Heathers)
Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Treason The Musical)
Main Creatives
Director – Gary Lloyd
Writers – Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Eliot Davis