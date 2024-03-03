Priscilla the Party! London Tickets

Grab your wig and high heels, polish those disco dance moves, and shower yourself in as much glitter as possible, as the beloved, exuberant, and critically acclaimed musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert has now transformed into a festive celebration - get ready for the global debut of Priscilla The Party!.

The show, which opens at HERE at Outernet next to the Tottenham Court Road tube station in the heart of Soho, will take you to the Australian outback where you can dance to a gyrating hit parade of dance-floor classics and enjoy a stunning array of eye-popping costumes.

It all began as an Oscar-winning film, then evolved into a musical that received both Tony Awards and Olivier Awards for its outstanding music, now, 30 years after the film's original release and 18 years since its successful London stage adaptation, Priscilla The Party! in the West End is bringing the ultimate night out to London.

Priscilla the Party! In London

Since its debut in Sydney in 2006, the incredibly popular Priscilla musical has taken the world by storm. It premiered in London in 2009, reached Broadway in 2011, and has been touring the United States and the United Kingdom ever since.

Now, the original creative team from the West End production is coming together once again to present Priscilla The Party!. This exciting experience offers various options, including premium dining choices, seating around the dance floor, and the opportunity to join in the festivities right on the dance floor. Priscilla The Party! provides an experience suitable for all party enthusiasts. In this intimate setting, the show unfolds all around (and occasionally involves) the audience, allowing you to combine your favourite performance with the hottest party in town.

Why It’s A Great Night Out

You can join the party and be on the dance floor.

Audience members can move around with the action and have walk-up bar service.

Bar snacks and drinks will be available before and during the performance.

You get to be a part of the best party in town!

Please Bear In Mind

Priscilla the Party! contains strong language and themes which some may find distressing.

Priscilla the Party! London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

To be confirmed.

Main Creatives