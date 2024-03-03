Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Priscilla The Party! Tickets at the HERE at Outernet, London

    Priscilla The Party!

    The iconic, joyous and award-winning musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert is now a Party!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    3 March - 30 September 2024
    Content
    Bright lights, haze and loud noise and on-stage smoking throughout. The production contains strong language and themes which some may find distressing.

    Next Available Performances of Priscilla The Party!

    TODAY is 6th November 2023

    March 2024 April 2024 May 2024 June 2024 July 2024 August 2024 September 2024

    Tags:

    MusicalConcerts TicketsPremiere TicketsHot TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest Tickets

    We use cookies