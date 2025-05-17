Book Pop Off Michelangelo! Underbelly Boulevard Soho tickets

Following a masterful turn at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and critically acclaimed concert performances at the Other Palace, Pop Off Michelangelo transfers to Underbelly Boulevard Soho for a strictly limited 5-week run. Book your official tickets today!

About Pop Off Michelangelo!

A musical comedy about besties-turned-bitter rivals Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. After realising they’re both gay, the two childhood friends attempt to earn divine forgiveness by becoming the greatest religious artists of all time. Can Michelangelo gaslight, gatekeep, and girlboss his way to the Vatican? Will Leonardo shut up about his helicopter?

With an electropop original score as infectious as the bubonic plague played by a live band, and a script that has not been remotely fact-checked, this brand new Renaissance adventure is both hilarious and unhinged.

Pop Off Michelangelo! is worth the applause

‘Fresh, filthy and surprisingly uplifting’ - The Stage

‘Pure fun from start to finish’ - West End Best Friend

Writer, Dylan MarcAurele , is the recipient of the Richard Rodgers Award and Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship.

In addition to being a world-renowned artist, Michelangelo was also a prolific poet who wrote hundreds of sonnets and madrigals. He often wrote verses while working on sculptures.

Pop Off Michelangelo! West End creatives