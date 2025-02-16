The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons London tickets

Playing for one night only, but ‘Oh, What a Night’ it promises to be! Don’t miss your chance to see Ozzy superstar Peter Andre in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Book your tickets today!

What is The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons about?

Starring Peter Andre, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time.

This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey. The famous foursome started singing under a streetlamp, but their star quality soon outshined the dim light and they quickly went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades, featuring all your favourite songs including ‘Sherry’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and many more.

Featuring a live band and a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, the feel-good celebration guarantees to leave you on a ‘high’.

