The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Tickets

The smash-hit film and bestselling book series, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, is now making waves in London’s West End! The musical adaptation first made its debut Off-Broadway in 2014 before completing a 16-week limited run on Broadway. Now mere mortals and gods alike can get ready for this modern-day odyssey live on stage, as the highly anticipated show rocks The Other Palace. Book your tickets to The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical today!

About The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The story follows Percy Jackson, who lives an ordinary life in New York until he’s shocked to discover he is the half-blood son of the Greek God Poseidon. As he is plunged into a world that some might say is all Greek to him, it turns out to be much bigger than he could possibly have imagined. With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny, and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The bestselling book was first released in 2005 and garnered critical reception. From there, the book was made into a whole series with a total of 18 books. Since then, it was adapted for a film in 2012 starring Logan Lerman, Sean Bean, and Pierce Brosnan, and is now a major TV series on Disney+ that had huge success upon it’s release with 13.3 million viewers in its first six days.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Author Rick Riordan was a middle school teacher where he taught his class Greek Mythology and asked them to create their own modern Greek Heroes he also was inspired to write the Percy Jackson books after he had created Percy Jackson as part of his son’s bedtime stories.

The books have won the Edgar, the Anthony, and the Shamus, the top three national awards in the mystery genre.

The musical was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards in 2017 for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding book of a musical, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Cast

Percy Jackson - Max Harwood

Further casting to be announced.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Creatives