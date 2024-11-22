Menu
    The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

    It’s not a myth the Smash-Hit film is making it’s London debut at The Other Palace.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    23 November 2024 - 2 February 2025
    Access
    Signed Performance: Tuesday 7 January 2025, 7.30pm

