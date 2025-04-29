Paddington the Musical London tickets

Paddington is packing his suitcase and journeying to the West End for his biggest adventure yet! Swapping Windsor Gardens for the Savoy Theatre, the little bear with a hard stare, will be treading the boards from 1st November 2025. Book your official tickets when they become available.

About Paddinton the Musical

Bringing one of Britain’s best-loved characters to life on stage, this world premiere is marmalade-packed with irresistible songs, dazzling choreography – and of course, a hatful of sandwiches.

When a small, lost bear arrives from Peru he searches London for a new home. A chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to a wonderful new habitat, Windsor Gardens.

But London isn’t all cream teas, cucumber sandwiches and friendly faces – and even the happiest families can be hiding some seriously hairy secrets. So when Paddington’s life is suddenly in peril, the Browns must decide just how far they’re willing to go - and what they’re willing to risk - to give this special bear a home.

It’s worth the applause

Paddington is a British ambassador! A Paddington Bear toy was chosen to be the first item to pass through the channel tunnel.

The Paddington books have been translated into 30 languages across 70 titles, with a total of more than 30 million copies sold worldwide.

Luke Sheppard is a multi award-winning director, who headed Starlight Express - the most decorated WhatsOnStage award winner at last year's awards.

Jessica Swale is an Olivier award-winning playwright, her first play, Blue Stockings, is studied on the GCSE syllabus.

Tom Fletcher is the co-founder and lead singer of Brit winning band, McFly. McFly have the Guiness World Record for the youngest band to have an album debut at number 1 - a title taken from The Beatles.

Paddington the Musical creatives

Based on the works by - Michael Bond

- Michael Bond Director - Luke Sheppard

- Luke Sheppard Book - Jessica Swale

- Jessica Swale Music and Lyrics - Tom Fletcher

Paddington the Musical cast

Paddington the Musical casting to be announced.