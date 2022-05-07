Menu
    My Fair Lady Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    My Fair Lady

    My Fair Lady returns to London's West End!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To Be Confirmed.
    Running time
    3hrs (including interval)
    Performance dates
    7 May 2022 – 27 August 2022
    Special notice

    Entry requirements All customers will need to meet one of the conditions below depending on their age;

    • Anyone aged 18 or over will be required to show either a valid NHS COVID Pass (or international equivalent) as proof of double vaccination or evidence of a negative lateral flow test within the last 24 hours to enter
    • Children aged 11-17 are strongly encouraged to take a Lateral Flow Test within 24 hours of attendance, and you may need to show the result of this test.
    • Children under 11 do not require any additional checks at this time.

    Please arrive as early as possible and no later than 15 minutes before the performance starts. Main doors and all bars will open 90 minutes before the performance. Auditorium doors open 60 minutes before.

    To avoid delays, please have your tickets ready on arrival; download or print your NHS COVID Pass in advance and arrive in good time to allow these extra checks to take place.

    Face Coverings All customers must wear face-coverings at all times during their visit unless;

    • They are under the age of 11,
    • When they are eating or drinking
    • If medically exempt. (If you are exempt, please let staff know on entry, and if you have one, please wear an exemption badge. We encourage all customers to be mindful and respectful of others as some people are less able to wear face coverings, and the reasons for this may not be visible to others.)

    There is a zero-tolerance policy approach to abuse of any kind towards staff. We ask that all audience members respect our team as they carry out these extra checks

    Access
    There is a captioned performance on 26 May; an audio described performance on 11 June and a signed performance on 14 July.

    Next Available Performances of My Fair Lady

    May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022

    My Fair Lady news

    Initial casting announced for West End production of My Fair Lady 25/2/2022, 11am
    My Fair Lady West End revival is coming in 2022 19/11/2021, 8am

