Lincoln Center Theatre’s My Fair Lady comes to London!

The incredible critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady is coming to the London Coliseum for a limited 16 week run! You certainly would not want to miss the first major West End revival of this beloved musical in over 20 years. Book your tickets for My Fair Lady now and you will be able to dance all night!

My Fair Lady tickets available now!

My Fair Lady is set to blossom at the London Coliseum in summer 2022. Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young cockney flower peddler who meets by chance Henry Higgins. Higgins is a linguistics professor who is determined to prove that he can teach anyone to speak in such a way that they will be accepted by the highest ranks of society.

While a wager is made on whether or not the professor can fundamentally change Eliza’s speech, and therefore her prospects in life, it remains to be seen exactly who will be changing who as the story progresses.

This charming theatre classic features such familiar songs as I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me to the Church on Time, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, On the Street Where You Live, The Rain in Spain, and I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.

My Fair Lady London Coliseum cast and creatives

Bartlett Sher directs this superb production. The famed American director has been nominated for a stunning 9 Tony awards. He is well known around the world for his direction of such classics as Fiddler on the Roof, and The King and I. Sher also won a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical as well as a Drama Desk Award for his direction of the 2008 production of South Pacific.

The award-winning English National Orchestra accompanies the show and will bring Fredrick Loewe’s tremendous score to life on the London Coliseum stage. Book and lyrics for the show come from Alan Jay Lerner.

Starring in the acclaimed production will be Amara Okereke as Eliza Doolittle. Okereke was recently seen in Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre). She won a Stage Debut Award for her performance as Cosette in Les Misérables (West End). Joining her will be Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgens. He will be reprising his role which he originated at the Lincoln Centre in New York. He was nominated for a Tony and Grammy Award for his portrayal. Hadden-Paton has extensive credits on the London and New York stages. He is popularly known for his roles as Martin Charteris in The Crown and Bertie Pelham in Downton Abbey.

The cast will also include Dame Vanessa Redgrave who will be returning to the stage for the first time since her appearance in The Inheritance in 2018. The stage legend will be playing Mrs Higgins in My Fair Lady. Also featured in the cast will be Maureen Beattie as Mrs Pearce and Sharif Afifi as Freddie Eynesford-Hill. Further casting will be made in due course. Keep your eye on our news page for the most up to date information.

The History of My Fair Lady the musical

The stage musical debuted on Broadway in 1956 and quickly became a rousing success with critics and audiences alike. The show would go on to set a record for the longest run of any Broadway musical up to that point. The show would transfer to the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 1958 with many of the actors from the original run reprising their roles.

The West End run would be incredibly well received running for more than 5 years. Revivals both on Broadway and in the West End would follow as well as numerous foreign and touring productions.

My Fair Lady classic film

In 1964 My Fair Lady was released and quickly became a critical and box office runaway success. The film was adapted from the 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical which was based on famed Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion.

The film starred Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle with Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins with Stanley Holloway, Gladys Cooper and Wilfrid Hyde-White in supporting roles. The film won 8 Academy Awards and is consistently ranked among the best American films.

The screenplay came from Alan Jay Lerner (who wrote the book for the Lerner and Loewe musical) and the film was directed by George Cukor.

Tickets to My Fair Lady are on sale now!

The West End transfer of this extremely successful Broadway revival is coming to the London Coliseum for a strictly limited 16-week run. What a ‘loverly’ way to spend a summer day in London with family or friends! You absolutely will not want to miss your chance to secure seats to this production. Be sure to book your tickets to My Fair Lady post haste to avoid disappointment and to guarantee the best seats at the best prices!