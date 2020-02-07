Menu
    Mamma Mia! The Party Tickets at the The O2, London

    Mamma Mia! The Party

    You can dance, you can jive, you can have the time of your life!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
    Running time
    Approx. 4hr
    Performance dates
    Booking until 15 June 2025

    Mamma Mia! The Party news

    New Mamma Mia The Party Tickets on sale now! 7/2/2020, 10am

