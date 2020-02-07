MAMMA MIA! The Party London tickets

You can dance, you can dine, you will have the time of your life, at the ultimate feel-good party! Grab your mum, your dad(s), and be transported to the island of Skopelos and step into the magical world of ABBA. Book your official tickets now!

What is MAMMA MIA! The Party about?

As the sun sets, you’ll take your seats at Nikos’ family-run taverna where you’ll enjoy a delicious four-course Greek meal before dancing the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

Step onto Skopelos and discover a blossoming new story. Meet Nikos, Kate, Adam, and Konstantina as they navigate family life in the taverna, all as the sun sets over the Mediterranean. Find yourself lost in a fabulous world as a warm, romantic and funny story is performed all around you. Explore the glorious decor, which served as the backdrop to the iconic movies, and now dazzles guests.

Plan your getaway with family and friends to Mamma Mia! The Party now for the ultimate Greek holiday experience to remember.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘I’ve never seen so many people have so much fun’ – Smooth Radio

‘The name of the game is fun’ -Daily Mirror

‘A night out with ABBA is the very best escape’ – The Times

Please be aware

Children under 5 will not be admitted.

MAMMA MIA! The Party creatives

Book: Sandi Toksvig