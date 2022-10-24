Tickets for Magical Merlin at the Fortune Theatre are on sale now!

Looking for the perfect way to spend a day with the family during half-term? Look no further. Magical Merlin promises a fun day out for the whole family complete with magic music and adventure. Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment!

Magical Merlin

This incredible performance is a mix of magic, music and dancing with inspiring themes of friendship and self-belief. A perfect way to spend the day with your family this half-term!

It’s well known that in Ancient Britain Magical Merlin is the most amazing wizard of all time. When the future King Arthur is born his older sister Morgan Le Fay is jealous of the baby king. When she begins turning people into animals with her magic it’s up to Merlin to save the day. He joins forces with the courageous Sir Lancelot and the beautiful Princess Guinevere. The trio ride a fire-breathing dragon to visit the Lady of the Lake to learn where true power comes from. Will they be able to get back to Tintagel Castle before Morgan turns her baby brother Arthur into a hamster?

