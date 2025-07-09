Lil.Miss.Lady Tickets
Inspired by a series of interviews with influential women in the Grime scene including Lady Stush, Lioness, Queenie and Baby Blue; Lil.Miss.Lady celebrates Grime and what it means to be a female navigating her way through a heavily male-dominated industry.
About Lil.Miss.Lady
From the roots of Jungle, ravers will embark on an immersive experience, exploring the sounds and visuals of UK bass music culture. The journey revisits iconic genres like UK Garage, Sub-Low, Funky House, Dubstep, and Grime, evoking nostalgia while celebrating their evolution.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Enhancing the show's authenticity, a live DJ performs on stage, blending original tracks and beats that complement the storyline and energize the audience.
- The narrative centers on Lil.Miss.Lady, a talented MC who, at just 15 years old, navigates the challenges of a male-dominated Grime scene, reflecting the experiences of real-life female artists.
- The show uniquely combines elements of a rave and drama, offering audiences a unique, immersive journey through the evolution of Black-British bass music culture, from Jungle to Grime
Lil.Miss.Lady Cast and Creatives
Main Creatives
- Writer and Director - Dominic Garfield
- Lyrics - Lady Lykez, Dominic Garfield and Company
- Set and Costume Design - Stella Backman
- Vocal Coach - Toni ‘Reese’ Robinson
- Movement Consultant - Yami Löfvenberg
- Assistant Director - Lauryn Louise
Main Cast
- Lady Lykez - Lil.Miss.Lady
- DJ Harmony - DJ Kaylee Kay
- Blanka Fahad - Shaft
- Joshua Cameron - Twist
- Alexander Lobo Moreno - Hypez
- Aliaano Elali - DJ Rat