Lil.Miss.Lady Tickets

Inspired by a series of interviews with influential women in the Grime scene including Lady Stush, Lioness, Queenie and Baby Blue; Lil.Miss.Lady celebrates Grime and what it means to be a female navigating her way through a heavily male-dominated industry.

About Lil.Miss.Lady

From the roots of Jungle, ravers will embark on an immersive experience, exploring the sounds and visuals of UK bass music culture. The journey revisits iconic genres like UK Garage, Sub-Low, Funky House, Dubstep, and Grime, evoking nostalgia while celebrating their evolution.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Enhancing the show's authenticity, a live DJ performs on stage, blending original tracks and beats that complement the storyline and energize the audience.

The narrative centers on Lil.Miss.Lady, a talented MC who, at just 15 years old, navigates the challenges of a male-dominated Grime scene, reflecting the experiences of real-life female artists.

The show uniquely combines elements of a rave and drama, offering audiences a unique, immersive journey through the evolution of Black-British bass music culture, from Jungle to Grime

Lil.Miss.Lady Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Writer and Director - Dominic Garfield

- Dominic Garfield Lyrics - Lady Lykez, Dominic Garfield and Company

- Lady Lykez, Dominic Garfield and Company Set and Costume Design - Stella Backman

- Stella Backman Vocal Coach - Toni ‘Reese’ Robinson

- Toni ‘Reese’ Robinson Movement Consultant - Yami Löfvenberg

- Yami Löfvenberg Assistant Director - Lauryn Louise

Main Cast