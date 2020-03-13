Menu
    La Cage aux Folles Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    La Cage aux Folles

    Discover the meaning of family in the bustling streets of St Tropez in La Cage aux Folles!

    35 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted to the venue.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    29 July - 19 September 2023
    Special notice

    Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted to the venue.

    La Cage aux Folles Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (35 customer reviews)

    ms andrea miller

    13 March 20

    A bit of a disappointment. Too much like farce. Lost the pathos and sweetness between Gearge and Albin. Great sets, costumes. Some good performances. A lot of hard work. Good ensemble playing.

    Colin John Dealey

    12 March 20

    Witty.aserbic and gloriously Camp.

    La Cage aux Folles news

    La Cage aux Folles Park Theatre cast announced 9/1/2020, 1pm

    Tags:

    MusicalClassicsLimited RunRegent's Park Open Air Theatre

