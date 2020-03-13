Tickets for La Cage aux Folles are available now!

Based on Jean Poirets' story of sexuality and sacrifice, La Cage Aux Folles presents a powerful and witty exploration of identity and family values, set to the beat of timeless songs such as 'The Best of Times' and 'I am What I Am'. Prepare to sip a cocktail or two under the bright lights of St Tropez! Surrounded by the mediterranean sea, the sunny little commune is home to the ambitious nightclub owner Georges and his dazzling drag artiste partner Albin, who are about to learn a lesson about love and acceptance.

About La Cage Aux Folles

An outrageously funny play that gives insight into the nightlife of St Tropez. The story follows nightclub owner Georges and his partner Albin, who are renowned for putting on the most fabulous shows in town. However, the real show starts when Laurent, Georges’ son, announces his engagement to the daughter of a right-winged politician who has made it their mission to bring down the curtain on the town’s nightlife. Despite the imminent threat, Georges and Albin attempt to disguise their true nature as they entertain their future in-laws for the sake of their son. But how long will their façade hide who they really are?

The La Cage Aux Folles creative team

Featuring book by Harvey Firestein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and adapted from the play of the same name by Jean Poiret. This new production of La Cage aux Folles is directed by Timothy Sheader.

