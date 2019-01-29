Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Kinky Boots Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Kinky Boots

    Kinky Boots struts back into the West End!

    2141 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 8+. Under 5's will not be admitted
    Running time
    2hr 30min
    Performance dates
    17 March - 11 July 2026
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.

    Kinky Boots Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2141 customer reviews)

    John Tuke

    29 January 19

    it was a truly entertaining evening.we left the Adelphi with a spring in our step and smiles on our faces.it's a pity if it does end its run very soon.

    Karmen Secen

    17 January 19

    Awesome show, I would go and see it again imeddiately

    Next Available Performances of Kinky Boots

    TODAY is 12th August 2025

    March 2026 April 2026 May 2026 June 2026 July 2026

    Kinky Boots news

    Here’s what you can stream over Christmas for your theatre fix! 18/12/2020, 2.45pm
    Original West End Kinky Boots stars Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly set to return 15/11/2018, 1.55pm
    Kinky Boots: New Cast Review 12/10/2018, 3.42pm
    My pick of musicals to replace those closing in 2019 14/9/2018, 3.34pm

    Tags:

    MusicalTop Shows TicketsHot TicketsStars on Stage TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsLondon Coliseum Tickets

    We use cookies