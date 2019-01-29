Kinky Boots the Musical London tickets

Everybody say yeah! Following the Kinky Boots musical tour, the fashion forward show struts into the West End! Playing at the London Coliseum from 17 March to 11 July 2026, book your official tickets now!

Synopsis of Kinky Boots

Set in a struggling shoe factory in Northampton, the story follows an unlikely partnership between a passionate shoe maker and a dazzling performer with a bold idea that just might save the business.

With songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a heartwarming book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots is packed with humour, vibrant choreography, and unforgettable music. It’s a joyous journey of acceptance and empowerment that reminds us all to stand tall, be ourselves, and never let anyone dull our shine.

Cast of Kinky Boots the Musical

Lola - Johannes Radebe

Further casting to be announced

Kinky Boots creatives