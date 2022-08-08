Get tickets for Kinky Boots the musical in concert!

Click your heels together and get ready to strut your stuff, Kinky Boot is back in the West End for a special, one-night-only concert performance. Don’t miss your chance to see some of your favourite West End stars bring the music of Kinky Boots to life on the Theatre Royal Drury Lane stage. Book your tickets whilst availability lasts.

Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert!

It’s been 3 years since Kinky Boots walked out of the West End, but they are back to strut the stage once more in a special one-night-only concert performance. Kinky Boots is the dazzling true story of a struggling shoe factory that has to step up in a big way to protect their legacy.

Charlie Price has been trying his whole life to distance himself from the family business, but after his father’s sudden death the family legacy, a shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy, becomes his. Whilst trying to satisfy everyone and maintain his father’s legacy Charlie finds unlikely inspiration from fabulous entertainer Lola.

Kinky Boots all star team

This hilarious and uplifting show is a critic and audience favourite. With a book by legendary actor and comedian Harvey Fierstein and an exuberant score by music sensation Cyndi Lauper, this incredible show won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and has six Tony Awards to its name.

This fabulous summer concert performance of Kinky Boots come to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for one night only. Some of your favourite West End performers come together to ensure high-heeled, star-studded performance. With live music from the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, don’t miss your chance to see Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown), Matt Jay Willis (Waitress, Wicked), and Courtney Bowman (Six, Legally Blonde).

Kinky Boots Theatre Drury Lane Concert tickets

Do not miss your chance to book tickets for the Kinky Boots Concert. See some of your favourite West End stars come together to present a fan favourite show!