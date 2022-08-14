Jonny Feathers, the Rock and Roll Pigeon tickets on sale now!

This delightful new show in its limited run at London's Park Theatre is a fun and funny new musical adventure for rockers young and old.

Jonny Feathers, the Rock and Roll Pigeon

Today is the day of Jonny’s big gig, but there’s a problem. He’s lost his guitar! Join the hunt to find it as we retrace Jonny’s steps with the help of Vicky the Vixen, Bale the Snail, and many others!

This hysterical, fun-filled musical adventure has something for the whole family, young rockers, and old rollers alike. With original music played live and an uplifting message of friendship and working together, Jonny Feathers the Rock and Roll Pigeon is a great way to spend a summer day with the whole family.

The show combines songs, action and puppetry to bring you a unique and captivating experience. Directed by Matt Borgatti (The Ballad of Rudy, Mr Tiger Goes Wild) who has directed family shows across the UK including at the National Theatre and Royal Exchange Manchester. The show is written by Martin Murphy, who previously worked with Park Theatre on the award-winning digital play Jury.

