    Jonny Feathers, the Rock and Roll Pigeon Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Jonny Feathers, the Rock and Roll Pigeon

    Join Jonny on a journey to find his missing guitar!

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for children aged 4-8.
    Running time
    50 minutes no interval
    Performance dates
    29 July - 13 August 2022

    Musical

