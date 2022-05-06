Jersey Boys London theatre tickets and hotel stay available now

About Jersey Boys musical in London

When these boys from New Jersey opened up their mouths, a sound came out that the world had never heard before, but couldn’t get enough of! While on stage and in front of the mic their harmonies were perfect and as tight as could be, but when the curtains closed, it was a whole different story. Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi were the Four Seasons and each of the seasons remembers what happened a little differently.

This spectacular musical goes behind the polished facade and inside the true story. Winner of four Tony Awards, including best musical, a Grammy for the show album and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is not to be missed!

Jersey Boys cast and creatives

The Trafalgar Theatre production of Jersey Boys in London’s West End run will be led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. The musical features music from the real Bob Gaudio, original Four Seasons member, with lyrics from Bob Crewe, and a book from Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

Staged by the Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo the show features scenic design from Klara Zieglerova, costumes from Jess Goldstein lightning by Howell Binkley sound from Steve Canyon and projections by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

What songs are in the musical Jersey Boys****?

This smash-hit musical features all the Four Seasons hits you love! You’ll hear Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), and Big Girls Don’t Cry. Don’t worry you’ll also hear My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

