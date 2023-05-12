How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying tickets are available now!

Ever since it's first inception in 1961, where it bagged both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying has taken the world by storm. With two acclaimed revivals featuring the talents of Matthew Broderick and Daniel Radcliffe and an epic underdog success story, this timeless classic has kept people coming back for more.

This hilarious and heartfelt tale of a regular Joe rising to the top in the harsh world of corporate America is an ode to the everyday man. Get ahead and book your tickets for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at London’s Southwark Playhouse today!

About How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying turns the rules of the corporate world on its head! Armed with just a handbook and his wit, the spirited protagonist J. Pierrepont Finch transforms himself from a humble window washer into a high-flying executive, navigating a world fraught with corporate danger, including the ever-present threat of the company man, the perilous office party, conniving colleagues, caffeine addiction, and even matters of the heart. Get ready for a chaotic ride through the absurdities of business culture!

The cast and creatives of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

This brand new production is brought to you by the team behind last year’s Anyone Can Whistle and promises to be a bold and inventive new staging for a modern-day audience, with all the charm of the original. How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying contains Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser, a Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock & Willie Gilbert and is based on the novel by Shepherd Mead. The show features Michelle Visage(RuPaul’s Drag Race) as the voice of ‘The Book’.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Tickets for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying are available now

This beloved comedy shows what it takes to get ahead. Don’t miss out on this boy next door as he triumphs amid the buffoonery of big business! Book your tickets for this comedy classic today!