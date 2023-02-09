Menu
    Southwark Playhouse

    Intimate spaces for new work

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    By Tube
    The nearest tube stations are Borough, served by the Northern Line (Bank branch) and Elephant and Castle, served by the Northern Line (Bank branch) and Bakerloo Line. The Playhouse is 5 minutes from Borough Station and 3 minutes from Elephant and Castle (if you take the South Bank University exit!)

    For Borough: Exit the station and turn right towards Newington Causeway. We are located just before the railway bridge.

    For Elephant and Castle: Exit the station via the South Bank University Exit and then turn left and head up Newington Causeway.

    By Bus
    (to Elephant and Castle): Numbers 1, 12, 35, 40, 45, 53, 63, 68, 100, 133, 148, 155, 168, 171, 176, 188, 196, 333, 343, 344, 360, 363, 415, 453, 468, C10, P5

    (to Borough): Numbers 21, 35, 40, 133, 343, C10

