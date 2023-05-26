Menu
    Groundhog Day Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    Groundhog Day

    Based on the 1990's smash-hit movie, Groundhog Day The Musical returns to the Old Vic!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    26 May - 12 Aug 2023.
    Access
    Audio Described performance - 7 July 2023 at 7.30 pm , Captioned Performance - 20 July 2023 at 7.30 pm

    Groundhog Day news

    MusicalComedyFamily FriendlyPremiereLimited Run

