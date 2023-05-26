Groundhog Day The Musical tickets are available now!

Underneath the fantasy and the drama of the acclaimed, Groundhog Day story, the magical little tale of righting our wrongs has kept the world coming back for more since the 1990s. What originally began in 1993 as a smash-hit film, and what is considered one of the best comedies ever made, has carried over its blend of ingenious wit and philosophical messages to the stage, and thus, the Olivier-award-winning musical Groundhog Day returns, playing at the Old Vic from May 2023 - don’t miss out on your tickets!

About Groundhog Day The Musical

‘Tomorrow spring will come and then

There will be blue skies my friend

Bright eyes and laughter

Tomorrow there will be sun’

Phil Connors is a bad guy, some would even call him narcissistic. Stuck in his own bitterness and self-interest, the cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman is sent to cover a peculiar Groundhog Day event in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and soon the unimpressed and never-satisfied Phil finds himself caught in a nightmarish loop of time that forces him onto a road of redemption and enlightenment.

Groundhog Day the film

Led by the fantastic Bill Murray, Groundhog Day the film debuted to the world and was a major box-office hit, grossing $105 million against a budget of $14.6 - 30 million. In retrospective reviews, it has been considered to be one of the greatest and most defining films of the 1990s and one of the greatest films ever made. Its influence on popular culture has led the world into in-depth discussions, with its redemption arc being compared to that of Ebenezer Scrooge. It is credited for not only entertaining audiences, but also paving the way for philosophical and religious analysis, whilst also bringing the fantasy-comedy genre to the mainstream. It is included on the list of 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die, and several publications have ranked it as one of the greatest comedies ever made, including The Telegraph, Rotten Tomatoes (where it currently holds a rating of 97%), Rolling Stone and many more.

The cast and creatives of Groundhog Day The Musical

This enchanting musical of love and change is conceived by the creatives behind Matilda The Musical and The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol. Groundhog Day The Musical has book by BAFTA-award-winning Danny Rubin, music & lyrics by Olivier-award winner Tim Minchkin and is directed by Matthew Warchus, with choreography by Lizzi Gee. The role of Phil Connors will be played by Olivier-award winner Andy Karl (Into the Woods, Pretty Woman, On the 20th Century, Rocky, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 9 to 5). Further casting information for Groundhog Day The Musical is yet to be announced.

Groundhog Day tickets are available now

Will Phil Collins reclaim his innocence and escape his own self-imprisonment? Don’t miss out on the hilarious and heartfelt story of Groundhog Day, book your tickets today!