For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy explores the painful experiences of black men in Britain, from feeling societal pressure to maintain a macho image, to brutal police harassment and talks of identity. From the onset, this electrifying tale is balanced with fear and humour.

‘I found a king in me and now I love you

I found a king in you and now I love me’

Fashion advice and father figures. Jollof rice and misplaced loves. Empires in Africa and forbidden sex. There are good and bad days. In a group therapy session, six young Black men let their hearts and fantasies run wild.

For Black Boys... is a universe of music, dancing, storytelling, and poetry where six men collide and bond in a desperate effort to survive. Set on the border of happy imagination and harsh reality, these delicate confessions spark conversations that need to be had.

For Black Boys stars Nnabiko Ejimofor (Jitney) as Jet, Darragh Hand (Silent Witness BBC) as Sable, Aruna Jalloh (Much Ado About Nothing) as Obsidian, Kaine Lawrence (Man Enough) as Midnight, Emmanuel Akwafo (Jack and The Beanstalk) as Pitch and Mark Akintimehin (Romeo and Juliet) as Onyx.

For Black Boys is written and directed by Ryan Calais Cameron, with musical direction by John Pfumojena, movement direction by Theophilus O. Bailey-Godson and set and costume design by Rory Beaton.

For Black Boys... explores the pressures that come with being a black man in Britain whilst offering essential insights for the audience!