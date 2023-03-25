Menu
    For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy

    Six black men share their painful experiences in For Black Boys at the Apollo Theatre.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    25 March - 7 May 2023
    Content
    This production contains themes that are likely to be upsetting including suicide, racism, racial slurs, and themes of violence, death and bereavement.

