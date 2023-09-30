Tickets for Flowers for Mrs Harris are available now!

Get ready to fall in love as you are transported to the magical avenues of Paris on a journey of self-discovery. Flowers for Mrs Harris is an inspirational musical about friendship, adventure and ambition. Hurry, this heart-warming production about achieving hopes and dreams is only at the Riverside studios for a limited time. Book your tickets today!

About Flowers for Mrs Harris

Living in the cobbled streets of post-war Britian Ada Harris is working day-to-day as a cleaner, pleasing everyone else around her. However, that’s all soon to change when she has a life-altering moment. Whilst working for a wealthy family in Belgravia she finds the most beautiful Dior dress, that not only takes her breathe away but changes her whole outlook on life. Her dream of travelling to Paris to buy a Dior dress for herself soon becomes a reality. But can she leave her past behind and let her own life blossom?

Flowers for Mrs Harris cast and creatives

Flowers for Mrs Harris is based on the novel by Paul Gallico, and directed by Bronagh Lagan. The book is by Rachel Wagstaff, with music and lyrics from Richard Taylor orchestrations by Jason Car. The musical director is Jonathan Gill. Casting is by Jane Deitch.

Leading the cast will be Jenna Russell as Mrs Harris, with further casting to be announced.

