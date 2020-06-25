Menu
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie

    The West End return everybody is talking about...

    898 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    8 February - 23 March 2024
    Content
    Age Recommendation: Parental discretion advised. Please note that this production contains some strong language and mild sexual references. Recommended for ages 14 and above.
    Special notice

    The appearance of any performer is not guaranteed.

    Everybody's Talking About Jamie Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (898 customer reviews)

    Alexey Sivankov

    25 June 20

    I loved the musical so much!! Absolutely amazing and definitely worth it! 100% recommend! The songs, the dancing, the storyline itself - obsessed!

    Keith Towers

    12 March 20

    This was a brilliant production, very funny but also with a strong message for young people. I love the choreographer and I could see there were many members of her team in the audience as was the case with “Message in a Bottle” – just brilliant! The only criticism from me would be about the smoking on stage which was part of the act, I am a runner so very anti-smoking, and we had fabulous seats near the front which meant we could smell the smoke sadly. Thank you Barbara

    Who appears in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

    Claire Newman-Williams

    Leon Craig
    Samuel Black

    Brian James Leys
    Headshot Box

    David O'Reilly
    Nicholas Dawkes

    Ebony Clarke
    Nick James

    Harriet Payne
    Nick James

    Hiba Elchikhe
    Adam Hills

    James Gillan
    Liz Mcaulay

    Katy Brand
    M.A.D. Photography

    Joe Wolstenholme
    Headshot Box

    Melissa Jacques
    Natasha Merchant

    Sejal Keshwala
    Simon Mayhew

    Jordan Laviniere
    MUG Photography

    Gillian Ford
    MUG Photography

    Keenan Knight
    M.A.D. Photography

    Rachel Seirian
    Luke Kemmings

    Jordan Ricketts
    Alishia Love

    Noah Thomas
    Tom Barker

    Zahra Jones
    MUG Photography

    Tilly La Belle Yengo
    Nicholas Dawkes

    Alexander Archer
    Brandon Bishop

    Marlon G Day

    Zion Battles

