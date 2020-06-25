Everybody's Talking About Jamie returns to London’s West End

After a hugely successful UK tour, and BAFTA-nominated film adaptation, the multi-award-winning Everybody's Talking About Jamie returns to London’s West End for a strict 7-week run. Winner of four WhatsOnStage Awards, and inspired by the uplifting 2011 documentary 'Jamie: Drag Queen at 16', Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the multi-award-winning hit musical for today. Playing from the 9th February 2024, don't miss your chance to see this colourful and charismatic show.

What is Everybody's Talking About Jamie about?

Jamie New is a sixteen-year-old who doesn’t quite fit in. He’s terrified about the future and has no interest in pursuing a traditional career. He wants to be a drag queen. He knows he can be a sensation. With support from his brilliant and loving mum and encouragement from his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies, and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Why see Everybody's Talking About Jamie in London's West End?

This joyous underdog story is packed with ‘songs that have the wow factor’ (The Times) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and ‘hilarious’ book and lyrics ‘with delightful punch’ (Whatsonstage) by writer Tom MacRae. This funny and fabulous multi-award-winning musical has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast and creatives

Ivano Turco (Andrew Llyod Webber’s Cinderella) will play Jamie New, he will be joined by John Partridge (Eastenders) as Hugo/Loco Channelle, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie UK tour and film) as Pritti, with returning cast members Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New, and Shobna Gulati as Ray. Further casting to be announced.

Tom MacRae writes the book, with a score by Dan Gillespie Sells, choreography by Kate Prince, direction by Matt Ryan, design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Lucy Carter, and sound design by Paul Groothuis.

Book tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, at the Peacock Theatre now!

After a successful gap year touring the country, Jamie is back in class at the Peacock Theatre for a strict 7-week run. Don’t miss your chance to see this life-affirming show. Book your tickets today.