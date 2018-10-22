Menu
    Eugenius! Tickets at the The Turbine Theatre, London

    Eugenius!

    With more 80s pop-culture references than ever before, Eugenius! is ready to take flight!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    17 March - 28 May 2023.

    Sebastian S.

    22 October 18

    Amazing, uplifting musical.

    Ady Phillpot

    21 October 18

    Third time seeing this show. Makes you smile from first minute to last. It's totally infectious and once you've seen it once you immediately need to see it again. Gloriously awesome! #Goeugenius

    Eugenius! news

    Eugenius musical stream raises over £13,000 for Acting for Others! 23/3/2020, 3pm
    West End transfer of Eugenius! cancelled 12/10/2018, 2.51pm
    A British Musical that Shoots for the Stars and Lands on the Moon! 14/9/2018, 5.09pm
    Eugenius! announces extended booking period due to popular demand 12/9/2018, 1.06pm

