    Elephant Tickets at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London

    Elephant

    Part gig, part musical love story, part journey through Empire.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    22 May- 28 Jun 2025
    Access
    Relaxed & Sensory Adapted Performance Friday 21st October at 7:30pm. Captioned Performance Thursday 26th October at 7:30pm. Audio Described Performance Saturday 28th October at 7:30pm. Touch Tour Saturday 28th October at 6:30pm.

