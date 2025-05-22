Elephant Tickets

Elephant by award-winning writer and actor Anoushka Lucas is getting a reimagined new production at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London this spring 2025.

About Elephant

In the play, at school Lylah couldn’t ask questions – she had to be good, good, good or else she’d lose her scholarship. At home she couldn’t ask questions; her cousins said she talked weird, and her parents were distracted. Then, a piano came through the sky and landed in Lylah’s council flat, just for her. As she pored over the keys and sound flooded into all the rooms, Lylah fell in love.

Now an adult, Lylah is swept up in the excitement of a new romance and a budding music career. But something still doesn’t feel right. In a search for answers, she turns to her piano. Where did you come from? Why are you here? The unspoken truth of their shared history spills into the light.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Anoushka Lucas is an Olivier-nominated writer. She won the Best Writer Award at The Stage Debut Awards for Elephant, and was nominated for Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The name Elephant alludes to the ivory traditionally used in piano keys, symbolizing deeper themes in the play.

Initially part of the Bush Theatre's Protest series responding to the murder of George Floyd, Elephant evolved into a full production.

###Elephant Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Writer - Anoushka Lucas

Anoushka Lucas Director - Jess Edwards

Jess Edwards Set and Costume Designer - Georgia Wilmot

- Georgia Wilmot Lighting Designer - Laura Howard

- Laura Howard Sound Designer - Xana

Main Cast