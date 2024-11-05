Diary of a Gay Disaster Tickets

The hilarious play, Diary of a Gay Disaster written by Rachael Mailer is coming to the Arcola Theatre for a limited run this November. This self-reflective comedy takes you on a journey of self-discovery as three friends explore the confusing—and often hilarious—experiences of navigating queer life. Don’t miss this entertaining new comedy! Book your tickets now.

About Diary of a Gay Disaster

Ellis wakes up in a turbulent fever dream created by the Gods of Sapphic Desire. Mia and Finlay, self-proclaimed expert angel dykes, say she’s expected to “reflect” on her life or some crap like that.

One magic diary and twelve comical tunes later, these three hot queers learn something important: being a disaster is not a unique talent, it’s just embarrassing. Oh well, at least there are sexy togas!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“This is a fantastically bombastic and unapologetic journey into the queerest of desires and expectations” – Fringe Review

The play made it’s debut at the Kings Head Theatre then the Fringe and makes it’s way to the Arcola Theatre.

Diary of a Gay Disaster Cast

Ellis - Rachael Mailer

- Rachael Mailer Mia - Talya Soames

- Talya Soames Finlay - Kip Jackson

Diary of a Gay Disaster Creatives