    Cry Baby The Musical Tickets at the Arcola Theatre, London

    Cry Baby The Musical

    The Tony-Award musical is making it’s UK premiere.

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    3 March – 12 April 2025
    Access
    Captioned Performance - Wednesday 26 March 2025. Relaxed Performance - Saturday 29th March 2025 - 3pm.

