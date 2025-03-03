Cry-Baby The Musical Tickets

Following its Tony Award-winning run on Broadway, Cry-Baby is making its UK premiere at the Arcola Theatre. Set in a high school, the show features an infectious rock and roll score, thrilling rivalries, and a cast of beloved characters. With its unforgettable storyline, Cry-Baby has become a cult classic. Don’t miss this electrifying, toe-tapping musical that’s sure to steal your heart!

About Cry-Baby The Musical

Set in 1954, Cry-Baby follows Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker, the coolest kid in Baltimore, where communism is out and Wade is in—living by his own rules with a heart full of truth, justice, and rock and roll.

Things heat up when Allison, a straight-laced rich girl, ditches her “Square” boyfriend Baldwin for the irresistible bad boy Cry-Baby and his gang, the Drapes. As rivalries flare and hearts are broken, the city is rocked in a wild tale of forbidden love and teenage rebellion. With a high-energy rock and roll score featuring hits like “The Anti-Polio Picnic” and “Girl, Can I Kiss You with Tongue,” this musical will transport you straight back to your high school days.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“Campy, cynical and fabulously well crafted. And funny. Madly, outrageously funny.” – The Wall Street Journal “Pleasantly demented and - deep in the sweet darkness of its loopy heart - more true to the cheerful subversion of a John Waters movie than its sentimental big sister Hairspray.” – Newsday “Cry-Baby is a musical at its most artful… Waters adds a heady dose of self-awareness to something that often requires it, while also teaching kids how to French kiss and break out of jail in the process.” – VICE

The musical received four Tony Award nominations in 2008 for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score Written for the Theatre, and Best Choreography

Cry-Baby The Musical Creatives

Director - Mehmet Ergen

- Mehmet Ergen Book - Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan

- Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan Songs - David Javerbaum & Adam Schlesinger

- David Javerbaum & Adam Schlesinger Choreographer - Chris Whitaker

- Chris Whitaker Designer - Robert Innes Hopkins

- Robert Innes Hopkins Lighting Design - David Howe

Cry-Baby The Musical Cast

Casting to be announced.