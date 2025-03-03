Cry-Baby The Musical Tickets
Following its Tony Award-winning run on Broadway, Cry-Baby is making its UK premiere at the Arcola Theatre. Set in a high school, the show features an infectious rock and roll score, thrilling rivalries, and a cast of beloved characters. With its unforgettable storyline, Cry-Baby has become a cult classic. Don’t miss this electrifying, toe-tapping musical that’s sure to steal your heart!
About Cry-Baby The Musical
Set in 1954, Cry-Baby follows Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker, the coolest kid in Baltimore, where communism is out and Wade is in—living by his own rules with a heart full of truth, justice, and rock and roll.
Things heat up when Allison, a straight-laced rich girl, ditches her “Square” boyfriend Baldwin for the irresistible bad boy Cry-Baby and his gang, the Drapes. As rivalries flare and hearts are broken, the city is rocked in a wild tale of forbidden love and teenage rebellion. With a high-energy rock and roll score featuring hits like “The Anti-Polio Picnic” and “Girl, Can I Kiss You with Tongue,” this musical will transport you straight back to your high school days.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- “Campy, cynical and fabulously well crafted. And funny. Madly, outrageously funny.” – The Wall Street Journal “Pleasantly demented and - deep in the sweet darkness of its loopy heart - more true to the cheerful subversion of a John Waters movie than its sentimental big sister Hairspray.” – Newsday “Cry-Baby is a musical at its most artful… Waters adds a heady dose of self-awareness to something that often requires it, while also teaching kids how to French kiss and break out of jail in the process.” – VICE
- The musical received four Tony Award nominations in 2008 for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score Written for the Theatre, and Best Choreography
Cry-Baby The Musical Creatives
- Director - Mehmet Ergen
- Book - Mark O’Donnell & Thomas Meehan
- Songs - David Javerbaum & Adam Schlesinger
- Choreographer - Chris Whitaker
- Designer - Robert Innes Hopkins
- Lighting Design - David Howe
Cry-Baby The Musical Cast
Casting to be announced.