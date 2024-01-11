Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical London Tickets

Sebastian and Katyhryn are a deadly step-sibling duo who use their wealth, manipulation, and sexual prowess to get what they want. In a cruel bet, Kathryn convinces Sebastian to attempt to seduce the headmaster’s daughter Annette, a virtuous girl who aims to remain celibate until marriage. Weaving a web of temptation, deceit and secrecy, the pair hatch a plan to destroy the innocent girl, along with anyone who dares to get in their way.

In their elite Manhattan high school, their actions lead to chaos, and they find themselves caught in lies and an unexpected romantic connection…with consequences that are as explosive as you can imagine.

The producers of Heathers the Musical bring you Cruel Intentions: The 90’s Musical at The Other Palace in London. With a playlist of 90s bangers and all the glory of a twisted love story, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical tickets are sure to be in high demand, so book your Cruel Intentions tickets today.

Cruel Intentions In London

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit film Cruel Intentions starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair (and inspired by the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is a wild jukebox throwback laced with a soundtrack of some of the greatest ‘90s pop classics of all time: including The Verve ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, R.E.M. ‘Losing My Religion’, Natalie Imbruglia ‘Torn’, Ace of Base ‘I Saw the Sign’, Christina Aguilera ‘Genie in a Bottle’, TLC ‘No Scrubs’, Boyz II Men ‘I’ll Make Love to You’, *NSYNC ‘Bye Bye Bye’, Britney Spears ’Sometimes’ and many more.

Cruel Intentions initially premiered as Cruel Intentions: The Musical and following successful performances in Los Angeles and New York, it made its Off-Broadway debut at Le Poisson Rouge, a Greenwich Village nightclub, in November 2017. Originally intended for a ten-week run, the show's popularity led to three extensions, ultimately running through April 2018. In 2019, the production embarked on its first U.S. tour and also participated in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In 2022, it had its inaugural Australian tour, and it is now set to make its West End debut.

Critical Acclaim & Fun Facts

In the words of Broadway Baby, Cruel Intentions has a “a soundtrack to die for”!

The Edinburgh Guide called Cruel Intentions “A deliciously dark romp with unexpectedly hilarious moments”, and that’s exactly what you can expect.

The movie wouldn’t have been the same without Reese Witherspoon, but did you know that the Director of the film got down on his hands and knees to Witherspoon and begged ‘Please, it’ll be 15 days!’. Witherspoon agreed, of course.

Cruel Intentions was supposed to be called Cruel Inventions.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and other original cast members attended the musical and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Since its release, Cruel Intentions has become a cult classic.

Cruel Intentions London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

To be confirmed.

Main Creatives