Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Closer to Heaven Tickets at the The Turbine Theatre, London

    Closer to Heaven

    Get Closer to Heaven with the Pet Shop Boys!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    31 May - 30 June 2024

    Next Available Performances of Closer to Heaven

    TODAY is 26th March 2024

    June 2024

    Tags:

    MusicalLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies