Closer to Heaven London tickets

23 years after its premiere, Closer to Heaven makes its long-awaited return to the capital! Written by multi award-winner, Jonathan Harvey (Babies) in collaboration with 80s icons, the Pet Shop Boys, Closer to Heaven is the ultimate celebration of love (and incredible synth hits). Playing for a strictly limited four week run, don’t miss your chance to see this intoxicating show. Book your tickets now!

What is Closer to Heaven about?

Narrated by retired rock icon Billie Trix, Closer to Heaven follows the reunion of Vic and Shell, an estranged father and daughter.

Vic abandoned his family to run a successful gay nightclub, now years later, his child walks across the dance floor, ready to re-establish their relationship. However, with drugs and unrequited love taking centre stage at Vic’s Club, it isn’t always easy to play happy families…

Who are the Pet Shop Boys?

In 1999, the Pet Shop Boys were named the most successful duo in UK music history by Guiness World Records. Three-time Brit Award winners, and six-time Grammy nominees, the highly decorated duo achieved 22 top 10 hits, including four UK number ones: West End Girls, It's a Sin, Always on My Mind, and Heart. They were equally successful on the other side of the pond, securing five top ten singles in the US, as part of the ‘Second British Invasion’

At the 2009 Brit Awards, the band picked up a special award for their Outstanding Contribution to Music. Seven years later Billboard newspaper crowned them the best dance duo/group since the chart's inception in 1976. Most recently, the duo received NME's Godlike Genius Award, an accolade which has previously been won by Blondie, The Cure, and Joy Division.

Facts and critical acclaim

Playwright, Jonathan Harvey won National Girobank Young Writer of the Year Award for The Cherry Blossom Tree. Six years later he took home The Evening Standard's 'Most Promising Playwright Award and the George Devine Award for his new work, Babies.

The show features brand new music by the Pet Shop Boys, which were penned especially for the show.

The critically acclaimed musical has had performances in America and Australia, as well as Brighton and London.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+.