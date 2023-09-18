Tickets for Close-Up: Twiggy the Musical coming soon!

Are you ready for your close-up? Be transported to the swinging 60s with Ben Elton's brand-new musical, Close-Up: Twiggy the Musical. Playing for a strictly limited run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, don’t miss your chance to see this picture-perfect show. Tickets coming soon!

What is Close-Up: Twiggy the Musical about?

What happen when a skinny kid from Neasden becomes the most famous teenager on the planet? Twiggy’s unbelievable ascent into superstardom may seem like a fairytale, but there have been some ugly moments that have plagued the model’s life.

A young working class woman who faced unimaginable snobbery and sexism in a pre-Me Too world, Twiggy fought for her dreams without ever compromising who she was.

Set to some of the most iconic songs of the 60s and 70s, join Twiggy as she journeys from the deep suburbs of London to the world’s fashion capitals, conquering Hollywood and ultimately becoming a national treasure and Dame of the Realm.

The cast and creatives of Close-Up: Twiggy the Musical

This production is written and directed by BAFTA winner Ben Elton (We Will Rock You), with set and video design from Olivier nominee Tim Bird, costume design by Olivier nominee Jonathan Lipman, sound design by Tony award winner Gregory Clarke, musical supervision and orchestration from Olivier award winner Stuart Morley with choreography from Jacob Fearey.

Tickets are now available for Close Up: Twiggy the Musical.

A theatre ticket to Close-Up: Twiggy the Musical is this years must have fashion accessory! Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t catwalk. Keep your eye out for tickets, coming soon!